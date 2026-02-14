Houston’s 13 lead Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 76-63

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — D’Avian Houston had 13 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 76-63 victory against Lamar on Saturday. Houston…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — D’Avian Houston had 13 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 76-63 victory against Lamar on Saturday.

Houston shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (14-12, 10-7 Southland Conference). Sheldon Williams scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Cenker Evran had 11 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Rob Lee Jr. led the way for the Cardinals (12-14, 7-10) with 24 points. Lamar also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Braden East. King-Njhsanni Wilhite also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

