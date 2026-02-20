Houston takes on Arizona State after Hunter’s 20-point showing

Houston Cougars (7-19, 1-14 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (21-7, 8-7 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (7-19, 1-14 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (21-7, 8-7 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Arizona State after Kyndall Hunter scored 20 points in Houston’s 72-50 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sun Devils are 14-1 on their home court. Arizona State has an 18-6 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 1-14 in Big 12 play. Houston allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 17 points and 1.8 steals. McKinna Brackens is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

TK Pitts is averaging 8.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Briana Peguero is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.