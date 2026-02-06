Houston hosts No. 18 Texas Tech following Collins’ 28-point game

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-15, 1-10 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-15, 1-10 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech visits Houston after Snudda Collins scored 28 points in Texas Tech’s 62-60 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 5-6 in home games. Houston has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Raiders are 8-3 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is 19-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Houston makes 37.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Texas Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.6 points. Kierra Merchant is shooting 38.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Collins is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

