Houston hosts No. 12 TCU following Peguero’s 23-point performance

TCU Horned Frogs (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-18, 1-13 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

TCU Horned Frogs (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-18, 1-13 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on No. 12 TCU after Briana Peguero scored 23 points in Houston’s 85-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 5-8 in home games. Houston is seventh in the Big 12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Jones averaging 2.2.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston makes 37.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). TCU averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Horned Frogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierra Merchant is averaging 9.5 points for the Cougars. Kyndall Hunter is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Miles is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

