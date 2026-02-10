Houston hosts Colorado following Masogayo’s 23-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-16, 1-11 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (7-16, 1-11 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Houston after Jade Masogayo scored 23 points in Colorado’s 80-79 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars are 5-7 in home games. Houston ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Jones averaging 2.4.

The Buffaloes are 7-5 in Big 12 play. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 8.0.

Houston’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Houston gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Pitts is averaging 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zyanna Walker is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Buffaloes. Desiree Wooten is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

