Houston Christian hosts New Orleans on 3-game home skid

New Orleans Privateers (3-21, 3-13 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-12 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (3-21, 3-13 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-12 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian looks to break its three-game home slide with a victory over New Orleans.

The Huskies are 4-5 on their home court. Houston Christian is 2-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Privateers have gone 3-13 against Southland opponents. New Orleans averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 3-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Houston Christian is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 62.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 68.0 Houston Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tove Caeser is averaging 6.4 points for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shanihya Brown is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.