Houge leads Oakland against Robert Morris after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-12, 10-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (17-10, 9-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Robert Morris after Michael Houge scored 21 points in Oakland’s 86-82 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 10-3 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. DeSean Goode leads the Colonials with 8.7 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 10-5 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Robert Morris’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 15.8 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 16.8 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Houge is averaging 14.7 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

