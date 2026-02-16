Horne scores 26 to lead Prairie View A&M over Grambling 68-63

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dontae Horne had 26 points to help Prairie View A&M defeat Grambling 68-63 on Monday…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dontae Horne had 26 points to help Prairie View A&M defeat Grambling 68-63 on Monday night.

Horne added eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-16, 5-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cory Wells added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Joey Madimba scored nine.

Jamil Muttilib led the Tigers (11-14, 5-7) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Derrius Ward had 11 points and Jimel Lane scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

