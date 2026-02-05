Honor Huff leads West Virginia’s rally to 59-54 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Honor Huff scored 16 points, all in the second half, and dished six assists as West Virginia…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Honor Huff scored 16 points, all in the second half, and dished six assists as West Virginia rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Cincinnati, 59-54 on Thursday night.

Huff scored 11 points in a row amid a 16-2 rally midway through the second half that gave the Mountaineers (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) a 42-40 edge. He also made two free throws down the stretch to keep WVU in the lead, and was 5-for-11 from the field and 3-for-8 from deep.

The Mountaineers also got contributions from DJ Thomas (14 points, 4-for-6 shooting) and Brenen Lorient (11 points, 5-for-7). Harlan Obioha led his team with six rebounds, and Treysen Eaglestaff hauled in five.

The Bearcats (11-12, 3-7) began the game on a 14-2 run and led 30-20 heading into halftime. Jizzle James led with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting (4-for-6 from deep), and Baba Miller added 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

WVU struggled from deep, not making a three-pointer until Huff made three straight threes in the second half, shooting 29% overall from beyond the arc.

Huff’s three made three-pointers move him into a tie for third in the nation in three-pointers made with 81.

Up next

West Virginia hosts No. 13 Texas Tech on Sunday.

Cincinnati hosts UCF on Sunday.

