Holy Cross visits Lehigh following Cahalan’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-8, 8-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-10, 7-3 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-8, 8-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-10, 7-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Lehigh after Meg Cahalan scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 60-46 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-4 on their home court. Lehigh is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crusaders are 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Lehigh makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Holy Cross’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Lehigh has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Fandre is averaging 16 points for the Mountain Hawks. Gracyn Lovette is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cahalan is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

