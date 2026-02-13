Holmstrom leads VMI against Furman after 23-point game

Furman Paladins (16-10, 7-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-20, 1-12 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Furman Paladins (16-10, 7-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-20, 1-12 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Furman after Linus Holmstrom scored 23 points in VMI’s 92-71 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 5-7 on their home court. VMI has a 4-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Paladins have gone 7-6 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

VMI averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 76.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 79.1 VMI allows.

The Keydets and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Holmstrom is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Charles Johnston is averaging 10 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Paladins. Alex Wilkins is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

