Holman, Little Rock Trojans to host McCarn and the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-13, 9-8 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-14, 9-7 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces UT Martin in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Trojans are 7-4 in home games. Little Rock gives up 62.8 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 9-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin averages 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Little Rock’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 63.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 62.8 Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Skyhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zy Thompson is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

