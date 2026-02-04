Holman and the Little Rock Trojans host conference foe Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (16-7, 9-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-12, 7-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (16-7, 9-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-12, 7-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) visit Jordan Holman and Little Rock on Thursday.

The Trojans have gone 6-3 at home. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Lions have gone 9-4 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) ranks sixth in the OVC allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Little Rock averages 58.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 62.5 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Mya Cotto is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists. Aleshia Jones is shooting 46.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

