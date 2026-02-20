Holman and Little Rock host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-17, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-14, 10-7 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-17, 5-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-14, 10-7 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Southeast Missouri State after Jordan Holman scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 65-57 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 8-4 on their home court. Little Rock gives up 62.6 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Redhawks are 5-12 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Little Rock’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 65.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 62.6 Little Rock gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State won the last meeting 67-57 on Jan. 22. Lexi McCully scored 18 points to help lead the Redhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Taylor is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. McCully is averaging 10.5 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.