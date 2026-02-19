Hodge’s 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Monmouth 79-69

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Monmouth 79-69 on Thursday. Hodge went 5 of…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Monmouth 79-69 on Thursday.

Hodge went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Seahawks (23-4, 12-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Patrick Wessler scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds. Noah Ross shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kavion McClain led the way for the Hawks (14-13, 8-6) with 27 points and four assists. Monmouth also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Stefanos Spartalis off the bench.

UNC Wilmington entered halftime up 36-31. Jahnathan Lamothe paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Greedy Williams’ free throw with 4:20 remaining in the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 66-65.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.