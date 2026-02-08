Hodge leads UNC Wilmington against Charleston (SC) after 22-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-4, 8-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-8, 9-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-4, 8-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-8, 9-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on Charleston (SC) after Nolan Hodge scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 85-78 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Seahawks are 8-2 in conference games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 3.4.

Charleston (SC) averages 77.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 67.8 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Seahawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Reeves is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hodge is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Seahawks. Wessler is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

