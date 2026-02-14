Hinton and Harvard host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (19-4, 7-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-9, 7-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (19-4, 7-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-9, 7-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Yale after Robert Hinton scored 20 points in Harvard’s 56-53 win over the Brown Bears.

The Crimson have gone 7-3 at home. Harvard leads the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in Ivy League play. Yale averages 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Harvard makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Yale scores 16.3 more points per game (83.7) than Harvard gives up (67.4).

The Crimson and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 17.4 points for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trevor Mullin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Nick Townsend is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.