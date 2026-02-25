High Point visits Presbyterian following Parrish’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (26-4, 14-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-15, 7-7 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

High Point Panthers (26-4, 14-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-15, 7-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts High Point after Carl Parrish scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 76-74 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose are 10-3 in home games. Presbyterian is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 14-1 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Presbyterian’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. High Point won the last meeting 84-81 on Jan. 30. Rob Martin scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Parrish is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Johnston averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

