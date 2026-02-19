High Point defeats UNC Asheville 74-48

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 16 points in High Point’s 74-48 victory over UNC Asheville on Thursday.…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 16 points in High Point’s 74-48 victory over UNC Asheville on Thursday.

Anderson added three steals for the Panthers (25-4, 13-1 Big South Conference). Rob Martin scored 16 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor (2 for 6 from deep) and 4 for 5 from the line. Conrad Martinez shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games.

Daren Patrick finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs (12-15, 6-7). Myles Mayfield added 11 points and six rebounds, and Toyaz Solomon had nine points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

