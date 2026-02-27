Henson leads Wright State against Robert Morris after 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (10-20, 6-13 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (17-11, 10-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (10-20, 6-13 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (17-11, 10-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Robert Morris after Claire Henson scored 20 points in Wright State’s 81-55 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Colonials are 9-4 in home games. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 64.6 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Raiders have gone 6-13 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Robert Morris is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.7% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State scores 5.7 more points per game (66.0) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (60.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Robert Morris won 74-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Myriam Traore led Robert Morris with 22 points, and Lauren Scott led Wright State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva Levingston is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Breezie Williams is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

