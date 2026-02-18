Henley’s 21 lead Grand Canyon past San Diego State 73-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 21 points as Grand Canyon beat San Diego State 73-63 on Tuesday. Henley…

Henley added three steals for the Antelopes (17-9, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Efe Demirel scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Makaih Williams shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Miles Byrd finished with 18 points and four blocks for the Aztecs (18-7, 12-3). Tae Simmons added nine points for San Diego State. Taj DeGourville also had eight points and three steals.

Henley scored nine points in the first half and Grand Canyon went into the break trailing 33-29. Grand Canyon outscored San Diego State by 14 points in the second half. Henley led the way with 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

