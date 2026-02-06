Henderson leads Portland State against Sacramento State after 30-point showing

Portland State Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-13, 5-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-13, 5-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Sacramento State after Jaylin Henderson scored 30 points in Portland State’s 88-65 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Hornets are 9-1 in home games. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Prophet Johnson leads the Hornets with 7.9 boards.

The Vikings are 9-1 in Big Sky play. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 16.3 assists per game led by Henderson averaging 6.3.

Sacramento State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Vikings. Henderson is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

