Heady’s 30 lead Bethune-Cookman past Prairie View A&M 82-76

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady’s 30 points led Bethune-Cookman over Prairie View A&M 82-76 on Saturday night.

Heady added nine rebounds for the Wildcats (12-11, 9-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Quentin Heady added 17 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and grabbed five rebounds. Daniel Rouzan finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Lance Williams finished with 22 points for the Panthers (9-14, 4-6). Dontae Horne added 15 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Joey Madimba also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

