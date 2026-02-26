Heady’s 20 lead Bethune-Cookman over Grambling 76-71

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 76-71 on Thursday night. Heady also contributed…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 76-71 on Thursday night.

Heady also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (16-13, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Arterio Morris went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Derrius Ward led the Tigers (12-16, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Roderick Coffee III added 18 points, six assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.