Hayhurst scores 25, Southern Utah downs Utah Tech 81-67

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tanner Hayhurst had 25 points, Jaiden Feroah added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 81-67 on Saturday.

Hayhurst also contributed three steals and Feroah shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Elijah Duval shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (10-19, 6-10 Western Athletic Conference).

Jusaun Holt led the Trailblazers (18-13, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Utah Tech also got 19 points from Chance Trujillo. Ethan Potter finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

