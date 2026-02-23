Hayes leads Charlotte against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

Charlotte 49ers (12-15, 6-8 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15, 6-9 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (12-15, 6-8 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15, 6-9 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Florida Atlantic after Tanajah Hayes scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 82-73 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls are 7-6 in home games. Florida Atlantic gives up 68.4 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The 49ers are 6-8 in conference matchups. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 9.6.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 63.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 68.4 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Charlotte won 77-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Hayes led Charlotte with 14 points, and Michiyah Simmons led Florida Atlantic with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is averaging 9.1 points and six rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Princess Anderson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the 49ers. Hayes is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.