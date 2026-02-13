Hayes and the Charlotte 49ers visit conference foe Memphis

Charlotte 49ers (11-13, 5-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-15, 2-8 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tanajah…

Charlotte 49ers (11-13, 5-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-15, 2-8 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanajah Hayes and Charlotte take on Daejah Richmond and Memphis in AAC play.

The Tigers have gone 5-5 at home. Memphis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers have gone 5-6 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Memphis averages 65.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 66.6 Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

The Tigers and 49ers match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers. Chae Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hayes is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the 49ers. Princess Anderson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

