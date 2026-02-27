Hawkins, Santa Clara Broncos host the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (16-12, 9-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 12-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

San Francisco Dons (16-12, 9-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 12-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Hawkins and Santa Clara host Candy Edokpaigbe and San Francisco in WCC action Saturday.

The Broncos have gone 10-3 in home games. Santa Clara is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons have gone 9-8 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Noelia Mourino averaging 4.4.

Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Santa Clara won 77-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Maia Jones led Santa Clara with 25 points, and Edokpaigbe led San Francisco with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Ava Schmidt is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mourino is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

