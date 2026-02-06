Hawaii visits UCSD following Condron’s 32-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-9, 6-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-6, 11-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (12-9, 6-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-6, 11-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Hawaii after Erin Condron scored 32 points in UCSD’s 64-53 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 8-3 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Condron averaging 2.5.

The Rainbow Wahine are 6-5 against conference opponents. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

UCSD scores 69.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 58.9 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Rainbow Wahine match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Condron is averaging 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Keiara Curtis is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 9.6 points. Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.