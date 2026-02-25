Hawaii visits Sevilla and UC Davis

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-7, 11-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-11, 10-7 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-7, 11-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-11, 10-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Hawaii after Connor Sevilla scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 78-73 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Aggies are 12-3 in home games. UC Davis scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 11-5 against conference opponents. Hawaii averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

UC Davis scores 78.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 68.8 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Hawaii won the last matchup 75-69 on Dec. 5. Quandre Bullock scored 15 points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sevilla is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Marcus Wilson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hunter Erickson averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Bullock is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

