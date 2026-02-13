Hawaii puts home win streak on the line against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-14, 4-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-10, 7-6 Big West) Honolulu; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-14, 4-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-10, 7-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Rainbow Wahine face CSU Northridge.

The Rainbow Wahine are 10-5 on their home court. Hawaii is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 58.7 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Matadors have gone 4-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

Hawaii averages 61.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 66.0 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 5.8 more points per game (64.5) than Hawaii gives up (58.7).

The Rainbow Wahine and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Keiara Curtis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 10.5 points. Saray White is averaging 11.2 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 61.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.