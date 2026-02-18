Hawaii puts home win streak on the line against Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-16, 7-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-6, 10-4 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-16, 7-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-6, 10-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Cal Poly trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Rainbow Warriors are 14-1 in home games. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Isaac Johnson leads the Rainbow Warriors with 5.9 boards.

The Mustangs have gone 7-8 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Hawaii’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 13.5 more points per game (81.3) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (67.8).

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs match up Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Hunter Erickson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.