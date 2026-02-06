Harvard visits Dartmouth after Hinton’s 26-point game

Harvard Crimson (12-9, 5-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (12-9, 5-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Dartmouth after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 67-65 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Green have gone 5-4 in home games. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day leads the Big Green with 8.9 boards.

The Crimson are 5-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Dartmouth is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is averaging 17.6 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hinton is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

