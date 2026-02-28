Harvard takes home win streak into matchup with No. 25 Princeton

Princeton Tigers (22-3, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-9, 9-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (22-3, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-9, 9-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts No. 25 Princeton aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Crimson have gone 9-2 in home games. Harvard is the Ivy League leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Abigail Wright averaging 3.8.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton has a 17-3 record against opponents over .500.

Harvard’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Harvard gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Princeton won 82-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Madison St. Rose led Princeton with 19 points, and Karlee White led Harvard with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Crimson. Wright is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fadima Tall is averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

