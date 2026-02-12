Harvard plays Yale for conference showdown

Harvard Crimson (13-8, 6-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (5-16, 1-7 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (13-8, 6-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (5-16, 1-7 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Wright and Harvard visit Ciniya Moore and Yale in Ivy League play.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 in home games. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Meng averaging 3.6.

The Crimson have gone 6-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard leads the Ivy League with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Wright averaging 4.0.

Yale is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Yale has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Bulldogs and Crimson meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiley Capstraw is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Moore is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Karlee White averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Saniyah Glenn-Bello is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.