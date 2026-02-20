Harris leads Tennessee State against SIU-Edwardsville after 21-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (18-9, 12-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (18-9, 12-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Dante Harris scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 89-80 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Tennessee State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 10-7 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Arnas Sakenis averaging 2.4.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville won the last meeting 74-66 on Jan. 23. Kyle Thomas scored 20 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Harper II is averaging 17.6 points for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Tyler King is scoring 9.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cougars. Jack Campion is averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

