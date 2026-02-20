Harris, Howard Bison to host Lattimore and the North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-15, 6-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (17-10, 7-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-15, 6-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (17-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes Howard and North Carolina Central will play on Saturday.

The Bison are 9-4 on their home court. Howard leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 32.4 boards. Bryce Harris leads the Bison with 6.7 rebounds.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Howard is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Howard won 83-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Harris led Howard with 20 points, and Tekao Carpenter led North Carolina Central with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 20.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gage Lattimore is averaging 17.6 points for the Eagles. Carpenter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.