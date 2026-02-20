Harris and South Alabama host Troy

Troy Trojans (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (19-9, 9-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (19-9, 9-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Troy after Chaze Harris scored 28 points in South Alabama’s 90-82 overtime loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3 in home games. South Alabama is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 10-5 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

South Alabama’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 11.4 more points per game (81.5) than South Alabama gives up to opponents (70.1).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Troy won the last matchup 59-49 on Jan. 3. Thomas Dowd scored 18 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Valdes is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 12.5 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

