Harper’s 27 help Oral Roberts defeat UMKC 94-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ty Harper had 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 94-70 win against Kansas City on Saturday…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ty Harper had 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 94-70 win against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Harper also had six assists for the Golden Eagles (9-22, 4-12 Summit League). Connor Dow added 20 points and eight rebounds. Luke Gray shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Karmello Branch finished with 22 points and five assists for the Roos (4-26, 1-15). Jayson Petty added 18 points for UMKC. CJ Evans finished with 11 points and five assists. The Roos extended their losing streak to 14 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.