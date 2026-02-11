Harper, Cleveland lead Liberty over New Mexico State, 77-75

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — JJ Harper led Liberty with 19 points and Zach Cleveland hit the winning jumper with…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — JJ Harper led Liberty with 19 points and Zach Cleveland hit the winning jumper with one second left as the Flames knocked off New Mexico State 77-75 on Wednesday night for their 15th consecutive.

After a timeout, Cleveland caught the inbounds pass a banked a mid-range jumper high off the glass at the buzzer.

Liberty has the third-longest active win streak in the nation. Miami (Ohio) has won 24 straight and Saint Louis 17 in a row.

Harper added three steals for the Flames (21-3, 13-0 Conference USA). Kaden Metheny scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 11 from 3-point range). Cleveland had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jemel Jones finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals for the Aggies (11-13, 4-10). Julius Mims added 21 points and 13 rebounds for New Mexico State. Chris Terrell had 12 points and six assists.

