Hall’s 24 lead Texas State over South Alabama 90-82 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — DJ Hall had 24 points in Texas State’s 90-82 overtime win against South Alabama on Thursday.

Hall added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference). Franck Emmou scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Robert Fields shot 4 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Bobcats extended their winning streak to seven games.

Chaze Harris led the Jaguars (19-9, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, eight assists and three steals. South Alabama also got 22 points and two steals from Adam Olsen. Jayden Cooper finished with 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

