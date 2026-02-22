Hadnot’s 28 help Purdue Fort Wayne knock off Cleveland State 92-86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 28 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Cleveland State 92-86 on Sunday. Hadnot…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 28 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Cleveland State 92-86 on Sunday.

Hadnot also contributed seven assists for the Mastodons (16-13, 10-8 Horizon League). Maximus Nelson shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Mikale Stevenson shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Chevalier Emery led the Vikings (10-19, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Jaidon Lipscomb added 20 points and two steals for Cleveland State. Josiah Harris also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State and Cleveland State plays Northern Kentucky at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

