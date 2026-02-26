Hackett’s 40 lead Stonehill over Saint Francis (PA) 103-77

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Davante Hackett scored a career 40 points and Stonehill beat Saint Francis 103-77 on Thursday.…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Davante Hackett scored a career 40 points and Stonehill beat Saint Francis 103-77 on Thursday.

Hackett was just five days removed from his previous career-high of 30 points set in 77-68 win against LeMoyne.

Hackett added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (11-19, 8-9 Northeast Conference). Chas Stinson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Hermann Koffi shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Skylar Wicks led the way for the Red Flash (7-23, 5-12) with 22 points and four assists. Gestin Liberis added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Saint Francis. Zion Russell finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.