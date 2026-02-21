Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hackett's 30 lead Stonehill…

Hackett’s 30 lead Stonehill past Le Moyne 77-68

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 5:17 PM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Davante Hackett’s 30 points led Stonehill over Le Moyne 77-68 on Saturday.

Hackett added six rebounds and three steals for the Skyhawks (10-19, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Chas Stinson scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Hermann Koffi went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Skyhawks snapped a five-game slide.

Deng Garang led the Dolphins (14-15, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shilo Jackson added 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Le Moyne. Tennessee Rainwater had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up