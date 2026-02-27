Hackett leads Stonehill against Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (14-16, 9-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-19, 8-9 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (14-16, 9-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-19, 8-9 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Mercyhurst after Davante Hackett scored 40 points in Stonehill’s 103-77 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks are 8-4 on their home court. Stonehill has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 9-8 in NEC play. Mercyhurst has an 8-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stonehill scores 66.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 67.6 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Stonehill won the last meeting 62-57 on Jan. 17. Chas Stinson scored 15 points points to help lead the Skyhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Skyhawks. Hackett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bernie Blunt is averaging 17.2 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

