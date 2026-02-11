Habib and Southern Indiana host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (16-8, 10-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-19, 2-12 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (16-8, 10-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-19, 2-12 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee State after Ismail Habib scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 90-65 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-8 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points. Amaree Brown is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

