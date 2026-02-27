Guy-King leads Central Arkansas against Queens

Queens Royals (18-12, 13-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (19-11, 14-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (18-12, 13-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (19-11, 14-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Queens after Javion Guy-King scored 34 points in Central Arkansas’ 93-88 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears are 13-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Ty Robinson leads the Bears with 5.7 boards.

The Royals are 13-4 in conference play. Queens leads the ASUN scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 48.5%.

Central Arkansas averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Central Arkansas won 100-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Camren Hunter led Central Arkansas with 31 points, and Carson Schwieger led Queens with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Ashby is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.9 points. Yoav Berman is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

