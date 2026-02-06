Grossman and Eastern Washington host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (16-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (16-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Montana State after Kourtney Grossman scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 76-72 win over the Montana Lady Griz.

The Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Eastern Washington is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats have gone 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Eastern Washington scores 69.1 points, 6.4 more per game than the 62.7 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elyn Bowers is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

Taylee Chirrick is averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.4 steals for the Bobcats. Isobel Bunyan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 15.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.