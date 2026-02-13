Green leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina Upstate after 22-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-17, 3-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-17, 3-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces South Carolina Upstate after Nia Green scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-45 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans are 5-6 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 against conference opponents. UNC Asheville has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

South Carolina Upstate makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). UNC Asheville averages 61.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 64.5 South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aubrie Kierscht is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.4 points. Cassie Gallagher is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

Green is averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Journee McDaniel is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.