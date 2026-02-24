Green Bay plays IU Indianapolis following Guyer’s 23-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (12-15, 8-10 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (21-7, 16-2 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (12-15, 8-10 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (21-7, 16-2 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces IU Indianapolis after Jenna Guyer scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 91-57 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 12-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 8-10 in conference games. IU Indianapolis is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Green Bay averages 68.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 67.5 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 7.3 more points per game (66.2) than Green Bay allows to opponents (58.9).

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Green Bay won the last meeting 74-47 on Dec. 10. Meghan Schultz scored 13 points points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamy Peppler is averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Phoenix. Guyer is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Sydney Bolden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

